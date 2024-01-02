Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PFE, DE, RCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 282,057 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 58.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 16,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 9,148 contracts, representing approximately 914,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 12,494 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,700 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PFE options, DE options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: High Yield Baby Bonds
PYDS Insider Buying
MSA Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.