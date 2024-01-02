News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PFE, DE, RCL

January 02, 2024 — 01:36 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 282,057 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 58.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 16,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 9,148 contracts, representing approximately 914,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 12,494 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,700 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PFE options, DE options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

