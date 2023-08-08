Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PCT, PODD, PZZA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), where a total volume of 11,118 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.6% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,600 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) saw options trading volume of 3,316 contracts, representing approximately 331,600 underlying shares or approximately 75.3% of PODD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 440,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,500 underlying shares of PODD. Below is a chart showing PODD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 5,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 516,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.4% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 723,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PCT options, PODD options, or PZZA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
