Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PACB, UAL, DISH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (Symbol: PACB), where a total volume of 18,999 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of PACB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of PACB. Below is a chart showing PACB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 37,673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) options are showing a volume of 51,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring August 11, 2023, with 4,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,000 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

