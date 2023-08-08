Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PACB, UAL, DISH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (Symbol: PACB), where a total volume of 18,999 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of PACB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of PACB. Below is a chart showing PACB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 37,673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) options are showing a volume of 51,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring August 11, 2023, with 4,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,000 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PACB options, UAL options, or DISH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: PACQ shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OB
SAGA Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.