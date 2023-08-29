Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, QCOM, HAS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 36,369 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 3,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,500 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 35,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,500 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 7,512 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 751,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,000 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

