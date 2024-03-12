Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, MU, MA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 39,663 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 3,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,300 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 69,795 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 2,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,000 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 9,642 contracts, representing approximately 964,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,000 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

