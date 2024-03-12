News & Insights

Markets
OXY

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, MU, MA

March 12, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 39,663 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,300 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 69,795 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 2,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,000 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 9,642 contracts, representing approximately 964,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,000 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OXY options, MU options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Auto Dealerships Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of FLJ
 KNSW shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OXY
MU
MA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.