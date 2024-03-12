Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, MU, MA

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 69,795 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 2,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,000 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 9,642 contracts, representing approximately 964,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,000 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXY options, MU options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Auto Dealerships Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of FLJ
KNSW shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.