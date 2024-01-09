Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OXM, ABBV, TMDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM), where a total of 827 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 82,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of OXM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 178,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of OXM. Below is a chart showing OXM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 27,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 8,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 879,900 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) saw options trading volume of 2,011 contracts, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 443,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,100 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OXM options, ABBV options, or TMDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.