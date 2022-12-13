Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OKTA, WFRD, DASH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 21,708 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.8% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 4,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,100 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Weatherford International plc (Symbol: WFRD) options are showing a volume of 2,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 252,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of WFRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 610,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of WFRD. Below is a chart showing WFRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 18,367 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,700 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, WFRD options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Electronics Stores Dividend Stocks
AUMAU Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FLS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.