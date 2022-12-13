Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OKTA, WFRD, DASH

December 13, 2022

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 21,708 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.8% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 4,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,100 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Weatherford International plc (Symbol: WFRD) options are showing a volume of 2,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 252,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of WFRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 610,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of WFRD. Below is a chart showing WFRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 18,367 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,700 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, WFRD options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

