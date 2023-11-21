News & Insights

Markets
NVDA

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, MSFT

November 21, 2023 — 02:40 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 540,460 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 54.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 18,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 76,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 14,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 320,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 22,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, BA options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By John Paulson
 CHN YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of Invitation Homes

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
BA
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.