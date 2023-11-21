Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 540,460 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 54.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 18,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 76,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 14,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 320,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 22,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
