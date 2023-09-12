Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, COST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 701,918 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 70.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 111.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 62.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 52,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 46,781 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 102.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,800 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 14,863 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 100.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, BA options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
