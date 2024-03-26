News & Insights

Markets
NKE

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NKE, GFS, BYND

March 26, 2024 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 50,853 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,800 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS) options are showing a volume of 6,322 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 632,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,400 underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 29,700 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 5,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,800 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, GFS options, or BYND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Insiders And Hedge Funds Are Buying
 DUK RSI
 NAII Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NKE
GFS
BYND

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.