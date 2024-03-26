Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NKE, GFS, BYND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 50,853 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 2,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,800 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS) options are showing a volume of 6,322 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 632,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,400 underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 29,700 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 5,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,800 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

