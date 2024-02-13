Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NET, AN, TROW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 42,518 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.5% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 2,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN) saw options trading volume of 2,818 contracts, representing approximately 281,800 underlying shares or approximately 71.6% of AN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 393,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,200 underlying shares of AN. Below is a chart showing AN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW) options are showing a volume of 10,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of TROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,300 underlying shares of TROW. Below is a chart showing TROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

