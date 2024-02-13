Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NET, AN, TROW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 42,518 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.5% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 2,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:
AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN) saw options trading volume of 2,818 contracts, representing approximately 281,800 underlying shares or approximately 71.6% of AN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 393,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,200 underlying shares of AN. Below is a chart showing AN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW) options are showing a volume of 10,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of TROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,300 underlying shares of TROW. Below is a chart showing TROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NET options, AN options, or TROW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Analyst Actions
AGC YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WFBI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.