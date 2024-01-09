Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MS, DE, TMO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 39,619 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,600 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 8,173 contracts, representing approximately 817,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,500 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) saw options trading volume of 8,605 contracts, representing approximately 860,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring January 12, 2024, with 975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,500 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MS options, DE options, or TMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.