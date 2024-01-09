Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MS, DE, TMO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 39,619 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,600 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 8,173 contracts, representing approximately 817,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,500 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) saw options trading volume of 8,605 contracts, representing approximately 860,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring January 12, 2024, with 975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,500 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MS options, DE options, or TMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.