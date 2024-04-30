Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MPC, TT, GEHC

Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) saw options trading volume of 5,302 contracts, representing approximately 530,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of TT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 931,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,700 underlying shares of TT. Below is a chart showing TT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) options are showing a volume of 13,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of GEHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of GEHC. Below is a chart showing GEHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MPC options, TT options, or GEHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CRGY Dividend History
Entergy RSI
Funds Holding SORL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.