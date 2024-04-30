Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MPC, TT, GEHC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total of 13,348 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.9% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) saw options trading volume of 5,302 contracts, representing approximately 530,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of TT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 931,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,700 underlying shares of TT. Below is a chart showing TT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) options are showing a volume of 13,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of GEHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of GEHC. Below is a chart showing GEHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

