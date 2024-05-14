Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MPC, FUBO, CSCO

fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 56,904 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 8,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 868,900 underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 86,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 30,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
