MO

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MO, PSA, CVS

August 01, 2023 — 01:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total volume of 28,681 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 12,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) options are showing a volume of 2,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 299,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of PSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 708,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,300 underlying shares of PSA. Below is a chart showing PSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 37,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,400 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

