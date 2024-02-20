Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MGNI, KBR, DKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI), where a total of 6,541 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 654,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,700 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR) options are showing a volume of 8,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of KBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,100 underlying shares of KBR. Below is a chart showing KBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 88,446 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,700 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MGNI options, KBR options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

