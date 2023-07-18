Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MCFT, ENPH, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (Symbol: MCFT), where a total of 2,513 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 251,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 151.8% of MCFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 165,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of MCFT. Below is a chart showing MCFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 55,850 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 146.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 646,544 contracts, representing approximately 64.7 million underlying shares or approximately 122.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 87,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCFT options, ENPH options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Stock MACD
SVNA shares outstanding history
TX Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.