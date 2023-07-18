Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MCFT, ENPH, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (Symbol: MCFT), where a total of 2,513 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 251,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 151.8% of MCFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 165,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of MCFT. Below is a chart showing MCFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 55,850 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 146.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 646,544 contracts, representing approximately 64.7 million underlying shares or approximately 122.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 87,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCFT options, ENPH options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.