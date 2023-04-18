Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, AMBA, BYND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 20,585 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 3,424 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 342,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.9% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 12,022 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 83.9% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

