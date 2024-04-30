Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MARA, BAX, DOV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 186,449 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024 , with 9,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 949,900 underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) options are showing a volume of 12,984 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of BAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 710,400 underlying shares of BAX. Below is a chart showing BAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) options are showing a volume of 4,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 443,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of DOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 999,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,700 underlying shares of DOV. Below is a chart showing DOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MARA options, BAX options, or DOV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.