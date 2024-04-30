Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MARA, BAX, DOV

Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) options are showing a volume of 12,984 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of BAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 710,400 underlying shares of BAX. Below is a chart showing BAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) options are showing a volume of 4,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 443,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of DOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 999,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,700 underlying shares of DOV. Below is a chart showing DOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MARA options, BAX options, or DOV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: FXEN Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of NTES
NTIC Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.