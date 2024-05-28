Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: M, DD, WBA

DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 14,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $79 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,700 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 45,463 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 4,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,600 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
