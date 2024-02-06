Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LYFT, VSAT, SBUX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total of 62,264 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.2% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 23,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) options are showing a volume of 5,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 558,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 868,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 62,885 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 12,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

