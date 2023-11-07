News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LRCX, TDW, RNG

November 07, 2023

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 11,838 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $695 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $695 strike highlighted in orange:

Tidewater Inc (Symbol: TDW) saw options trading volume of 6,587 contracts, representing approximately 658,700 underlying shares or approximately 92.1% of TDW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 714,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,400 underlying shares of TDW. Below is a chart showing TDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) options are showing a volume of 9,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 915,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.9% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 1,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,900 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

