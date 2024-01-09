Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LRCX, CUTR, U

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 7,051 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 705,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 995,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $770 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $770 strike highlighted in orange:
Cutera Inc (Symbol: CUTR) saw options trading volume of 7,197 contracts, representing approximately 719,700 underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of CUTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,800 underlying shares of CUTR. Below is a chart showing CUTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 79,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 8,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 864,500 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
