Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LLY, WMT, AMGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 17,856 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 1,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 53,863 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 8,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 875,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 14,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 1,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,300 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LLY options, WMT options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: EGLT shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding UDOW
WBX Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.