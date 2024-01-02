Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LLY, WMT, AMGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 17,856 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 1,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 53,863 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 8,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 875,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 14,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 1,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,300 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LLY options, WMT options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.