Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LGND, CRM, VMW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND), where a total of 604 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 60,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.4% of LGND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 108,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of LGND. Below is a chart showing LGND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 33,725 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) options are showing a volume of 7,858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 785,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,900 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

