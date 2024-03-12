Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LEG, RKT, PSTG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG), where a total volume of 7,709 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 770,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of LEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 2,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,200 underlying shares of LEG. Below is a chart showing LEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 13,048 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,600 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) options are showing a volume of 24,280 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,900 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

