News & Insights

Markets
LEG

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LEG, RKT, PSTG

March 12, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG), where a total volume of 7,709 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 770,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of LEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,200 underlying shares of LEG. Below is a chart showing LEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 13,048 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,600 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) options are showing a volume of 24,280 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,900 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LEG options, RKT options, or PSTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Energy Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
 Funds Holding UTZ
 UBNT Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LEG
RKT
PSTG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.