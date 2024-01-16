Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, LULU, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 92,560 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,500 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 9,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 988,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $465 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 117,474 contracts, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 9,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,200 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
