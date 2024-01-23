Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, INBX, ROG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 63,219 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 11,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Inhibrx Inc (Symbol: INBX) saw options trading volume of 3,675 contracts, representing approximately 367,500 underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of INBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 605,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,400 underlying shares of INBX. Below is a chart showing INBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rogers Corp. (Symbol: ROG) options are showing a volume of 631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of ROG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 108,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,500 underlying shares of ROG. Below is a chart showing ROG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
