Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ITT, URI, W

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), where a total of 2,231 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 223,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 420,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 4,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 449,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 854,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 18,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 2,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,300 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ITT options, URI options, or W options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CZR YTD Return
CKPT Average Annual Return
Institutional Holders of CLVR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.