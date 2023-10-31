Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ITT, URI, W

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), where a total of 2,231 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 223,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 420,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 4,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 449,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 854,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 18,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 2,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,300 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ITT options, URI options, or W options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

