Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IT, TT, ETN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT), where a total volume of 1,576 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 157,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of IT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,100 underlying shares of IT. Below is a chart showing IT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) options are showing a volume of 4,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 480,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of TT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 997,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,400 underlying shares of TT. Below is a chart showing TT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) options are showing a volume of 9,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 926,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,800 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IT options, TT options, or ETN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ABS Split History
DEEF Videos
Ralph Lauren MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.