Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IT, TT, ETN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT), where a total volume of 1,576 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 157,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of IT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,100 underlying shares of IT. Below is a chart showing IT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) options are showing a volume of 4,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 480,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of TT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 997,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,400 underlying shares of TT. Below is a chart showing TT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) options are showing a volume of 9,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 926,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,800 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

