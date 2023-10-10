Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ISRG, U, RL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total volume of 5,800 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 580,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,400 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 47,895 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,300 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) options are showing a volume of 2,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 275,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,800 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ISRG options, U options, or RL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
