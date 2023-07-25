Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IRBT, SAGE, WMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT), where a total of 5,709 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 570,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 163.5% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 349,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,400 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) options are showing a volume of 11,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 162.8% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 682,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,800 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 73,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.3% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 20,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
