Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, SIRI, AFRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 21,467 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024 , with 2,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 65,476 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 12,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 30,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,400 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, SIRI options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

