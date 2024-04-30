News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, GNRC, YUM

April 30, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 21,589 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 3,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 6,205 contracts, representing approximately 620,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) saw options trading volume of 9,076 contracts, representing approximately 907,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,200 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, GNRC options, or YUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

