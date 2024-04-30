Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, GNRC, YUM

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 6,205 contracts, representing approximately 620,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) saw options trading volume of 9,076 contracts, representing approximately 907,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,200 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
