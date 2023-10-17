Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IBKR, RGLD, JBHT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR), where a total of 5,810 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 581,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67% of IBKR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 867,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,000 underlying shares of IBKR. Below is a chart showing IBKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) options are showing a volume of 2,276 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 227,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,200 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) saw options trading volume of 4,012 contracts, representing approximately 401,200 underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,300 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IBKR options, RGLD options, or JBHT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
