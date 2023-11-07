Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HIMS, FOUR, STNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total volume of 15,592 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.9% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,300 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw options trading volume of 9,011 contracts, representing approximately 901,100 underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,200 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 6,547 contracts, representing approximately 654,700 underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 924,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,900 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, FOUR options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
