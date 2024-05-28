Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HIMS, CPRI, X

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 7,216 contracts, representing approximately 721,600 underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,200 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 15,497 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 7,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,700 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, CPRI options, or X options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: HLBZ YTD Return
ETFs Holding MGPI
ARR YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.