HIMS

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HIMS, CPRI, X

May 28, 2024 — 04:48 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total of 92,104 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.8% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 21,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 7,216 contracts, representing approximately 721,600 underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,200 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 15,497 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 7,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,700 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

