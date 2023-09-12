News & Insights

Markets
HD

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HD, SCHW, CNMD

September 12, 2023 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 14,545 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 41,312 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 6,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,900 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD) saw options trading volume of 1,421 contracts, representing approximately 142,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of CNMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 292,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of CNMD. Below is a chart showing CNMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HD options, SCHW options, or CNMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 TIK Videos
 GNOG YTD Return
 ONCE Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HD
SCHW
CNMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.