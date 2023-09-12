Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HD, SCHW, CNMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 14,545 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 41,312 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 6,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,900 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD) saw options trading volume of 1,421 contracts, representing approximately 142,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of CNMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 292,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of CNMD. Below is a chart showing CNMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

