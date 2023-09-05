Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HD, MA, CCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 19,288 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 2,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 10,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $405 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 1,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 116,553 contracts, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 14,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
