Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GOOGL, AMD, SVC

June 06, 2023 — 03:27 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 337,183 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 33.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 39.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 33,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 633,826 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.9% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 74.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 42,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Service Properties Trust (Symbol: SVC) saw options trading volume of 7,606 contracts, representing approximately 760,600 underlying shares or approximately 80.2% of SVC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 947,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,000 underlying shares of SVC. Below is a chart showing SVC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, AMD options, or SVC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

