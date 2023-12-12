News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GME, ETSY, AAP

December 12, 2023 — 03:51 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 51,353 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $127.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,900 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 18,723 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,900 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 12,025 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 12, 2024, with 7,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,600 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

