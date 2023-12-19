Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GIS, ABNB, DHC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS), where a total of 19,232 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 1,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,000 underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 23,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,600 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Diversified Healthcare Trust (Symbol: DHC) options are showing a volume of 7,765 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 776,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of DHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,000 underlying shares of DHC. Below is a chart showing DHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
