GE

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GE, UPS, TWLO

January 02, 2024 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total volume of 21,443 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,900 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 18,328 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 12,236 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 1,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,800 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GE options, UPS options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
