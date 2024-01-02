Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GE, UPS, TWLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total volume of 21,443 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,900 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 18,328 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 12,236 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 1,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,800 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

