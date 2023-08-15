News & Insights

Markets
FSLR

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, TSLA, DFS

August 15, 2023 — 01:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 20,434 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,900 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 955,696 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 95.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 111.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 70,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 17,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, TSLA options, or DFS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Joel Greenblatt
 ORRF Historical Stock Prices
 BR DMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FSLR
TSLA
DFS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.