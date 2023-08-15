Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, TSLA, DFS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 20,434 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,900 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 955,696 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 95.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 111.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 70,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 17,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
