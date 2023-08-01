Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FCX, PAYC, MTCH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 66,420 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 871,500 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) options are showing a volume of 2,337 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 233,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 447,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,400 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 18,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 4,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,000 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, PAYC options, or MTCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.