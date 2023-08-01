Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FCX, PAYC, MTCH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 66,420 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 871,500 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) options are showing a volume of 2,337 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 233,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 447,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,400 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 18,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 4,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,000 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FCX options, PAYC options, or MTCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ranked Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying
AMPS shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ULTA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.