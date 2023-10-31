Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXPD, MCD, PAYC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD), where a total volume of 6,576 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 657,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of EXPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,700 underlying shares of EXPD. Below is a chart showing EXPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 17,856 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 2,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 2,227 contracts, representing approximately 222,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 439,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,200 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
