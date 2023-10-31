News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXPD, MCD, PAYC

October 31, 2023 — 02:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD), where a total volume of 6,576 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 657,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of EXPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,700 underlying shares of EXPD. Below is a chart showing EXPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 17,856 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 2,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 2,227 contracts, representing approximately 222,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 439,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,200 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EXPD options, MCD options, or PAYC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
