Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EWCZ, SAVA, DHR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in European Wax Center Inc (Symbol: EWCZ), where a total of 2,290 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 229,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.1% of EWCZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 363,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 1,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,300 underlying shares of EWCZ. Below is a chart showing EWCZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 5,482 contracts, representing approximately 548,200 underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 885,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,000 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) saw options trading volume of 16,392 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,000 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

