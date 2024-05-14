News & Insights

Markets
EWCZ

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EWCZ, SAVA, DHR

May 14, 2024 — 05:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in European Wax Center Inc (Symbol: EWCZ), where a total of 2,290 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 229,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.1% of EWCZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 363,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,300 underlying shares of EWCZ. Below is a chart showing EWCZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 5,482 contracts, representing approximately 548,200 underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 885,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,000 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) saw options trading volume of 16,392 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,000 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EWCZ options, SAVA options, or DHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Energy Stocks Paying Dividends
 Funds Holding SITM
 Funds Holding LMDX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EWCZ
SAVA
DHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.