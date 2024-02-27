News & Insights

Markets
EQIX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EQIX, DG, NRG

February 27, 2024 — 01:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX), where a total of 2,191 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 219,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 502,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $760 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,000 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 8,913 contracts, representing approximately 891,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,600 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) options are showing a volume of 12,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 587,500 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EQIX options, DG options, or NRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MRK shares outstanding history
 EVTV Average Annual Return
 Funds Holding TCRX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQIX
DG
NRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.