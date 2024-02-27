Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EQIX, DG, NRG

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 8,913 contracts, representing approximately 891,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,600 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) options are showing a volume of 12,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 587,500 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
