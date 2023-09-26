Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ENPH, GOOGL, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 25,189 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 183,643 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 13,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 96,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 21,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, GOOGL options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
