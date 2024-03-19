News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EHC, CLF, SNDX

March 19, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC), where a total of 3,221 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 322,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of EHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 651,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,300 underlying shares of EHC. Below is a chart showing EHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 40,793 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 22, 2024, with 5,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,800 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SNDX) options are showing a volume of 6,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 618,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of SNDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,600 underlying shares of SNDX. Below is a chart showing SNDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

